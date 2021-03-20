Body Of Man, Who Was Abducted, Found In Aqueduct In UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar: Police

Ghaziabad (UP), Mar 19: The body of a man has been found from an aqueduct in the NTPC area located under the Jarcha police station area in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district, police said. The deceased, identified as Danish, a fruit vendor, was allegedly abducted by two of his friends on March 7, they said, adding that an FIR was registered under section 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Nazish and Abdullah, who were arrested the next day.

