Body of Minor Girl Missing For Two Days Found in Pond in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri

A 16-year-old girl from Haryana, who had gone missing under suspicious circumstances, was found dead in a pond in Dadhibana village Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri district. Angry relatives of the girl along with the villagers blocked the Dadri-Mahendragarh road in protest near the Adampur bus stand alleging police inaction.

The villagers were livid at the police for not taking proper action after the girl was reported missing. The Subdivisional Magistrate of the district Dr Virendra Singh and other officials tried to pacify the protesting villagers. When they failed, Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar reached the spot and assured the protestors that an SIT will be constituted to investigate the matter and the postmortem of the body will be done by a panel of doctors.

The villagers ended the road blockade only after being assured of strict action against the accused. The protesting villagers have threatened to resume agitation if no action is taken against the accused police officers and the culprits.

The victim girl had disappeared two days ago under suspicious circumstances. The family members had met the SP along with the Panchayat members and demanded strong action in the case. Meanwhile, the girl’s body was found in the village pond. The relatives suspected rape and informed the police, but still allegedly no action was taken.

The Panchayat heads of five nearby villages also supported the family members questioning the police inaction.

The relatives of the deceased said that the victim was last seen with a young man before her disappearance. The villagers allege that had the police acted on after the missing complaint was lodged the murder could have been prevented. The Sarpanch of the village alleged that he had personally gone to the local police station to lodge a complaint, but was forced to return without any result.

