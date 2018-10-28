English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Minor Girl’s Body Found Stuffed Inside Trolley Bag in Delhi; Strangulation Marks on Neck
When police opened the unclaimed bag, the body of an almost eight to nine-year-old girl was found, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Nupur Prasad said.
Representative Image.
New Delhi:The body of a minor girl was found stuffed in a trolley bag at a roadside near Yamuna Biodiversity Park on Sunday, a police official said.
Police were informed about the incident at 7.30 am and a team from the Timarpur police station visited the spot, the official said.
When police opened the unclaimed bag, the body of an almost eight to nine-year-old girl was found, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Nupur Prasad said.
The police spotted a strangulation mark on the neck of the victim, she said.
The body was taken to the Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital.
Police are also scanning through profiles of missing girls and trying to identify the deceased, the DCP said.
