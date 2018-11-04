Body of Minor Girl With Throat Slit Found at Friend’s Home in Delhi, Manhunt Underway

The body of a 17-year-old girl with her throat slit was found at her friend's house in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area on Saturday, police said.The minor girl, a resident of the same area, was missing since Friday evening, they added.The victim's family had approached police on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday and a case was filed, a senior officer said.During investigation, it was learnt that the girl was last seen with a friend of hers, Sunny, he said.Officials then reached Sunny's house and found it locked. They broke in and discovered the body inside, Aslam Khan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest), said.A case was registered in this connection, police said, adding that Sunny was absconding.