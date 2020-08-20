Body of Missing 17-year-old Recovered from UP River Had No Burns, Rape Injuries

A day after the body of a missing 17-year-old girl was recovered here from a river, the police on Thursday said that her post-mortem examination has neither confirmed rape nor acid burns on the victim. The body of the high school student who had gone missing three days ago from a village in Dhaurhara area was found floating in Varuna river on Wednesday. Police had said that her face and upper portion of the body was allegedly burnt with acid to hide her identity.

Quoting the report of the post mortem conducted by a panel of two doctors, Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh on Thursday said that her death had been caused by drowning and since the body had remained too long in the water it had turned black, leading police of suspet acid burns. According to the report, the deceased had not been raped, the SP said, adding that on the demand of the family members, another autopsy will be conducted by a panel of five doctors on Thursday before cremation and it will also be videographed.

The father of the deceased had named two brick kiln owners who were taken into custody and were being questioned, the SP said. On Wednesday, police had suspected that the girl who had gone missing on Monday after she had gone to graze cattle and her body recovered from the river.

SP Ram Badan Singh had said the state of the body suggested that she could have been raped and her face and upper part of the body burnt with acid to hide her identity. The locals had also staged a protest on the Bhadohi-Jaunpur road demanding immediate arrest of the culprits and had initially not allowed the police to take the body out of the river.

They were however pacified and the body was sent for an autopsy Further details like rape will be known only after the post-mortem examination, the SP had added.