Body of Missing 18-Year-Old IIT Aspirant Found Floating In Canal In Rajasthan
Sidharth Pal, from Dhanbad district in Jharkhand, had been undergoing coaching at an institute in Kota since April this year and stayed at a private hostel.
Representative photo.(Getty Images)
Kota: The body of an 18-year-old IIT aspirant, missing from his coaching centre's hostel for the last four days, was found floating in a canal at Degod town on Tuesday, said Degod police station in-charge Narayan Singh Hada.
Sidharth Pal, from Dhanbad district in Jharkhand, had been undergoing coaching at an institute in Kota since April this year and stayed at a private hostel in Vigyan Nagar.
Son of Pawan Chand Pal, a resident of Aamtal police station area in Dhanbad district, Pal had been preparing for the IIT entrance test, said Hada.
Vigyan Nagar police station SHO Neeraj Gupta said Pal, a class 11 student, had gone missing from his hostel on Saturday, following which the hostel caretaker had lodged a "missing person" report. The police had tried to trace his whereabouts, but in vain, Gupta said, adding Pal was said to be "not regular" in attending classes and was "not performing well in tests" either.
Pal had spoken to his father last on Saturday evening after which his mobile had gone off, the SHO said, adding the youth's father told him on phone that his son seemed depressed when he spoke to him.
The study stress and peers' pressure appears to have driven the youth to take the extreme step, Gupta said, adding, no suicide note has been recovered.
He said the youth's body has been placed in the MBS Hospital mortuary for post mortem, which would be carried out after the arrival of his family members from Jharkhand.
