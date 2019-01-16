English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Body of Missing Bengal School Headmaster Found Floating in River
The body has been sent for postmortem examination to find the cause of death, they said.
Representative Image
Loading...
Malda: The body of the headmaster of a higher secondary school here in Malda district missing since Sunday was found floating in the river Mahananda on Tuesday, police said.
A body was found floating in the river Mahananda here. The body was identified as that of Subrata Shukl, headmaster of Malda Railway Higher Secondary School by his family, the police said.
The body has been sent for postmortem examination to find the cause of death, they said. Shukl was missing since Sunday and his family had lodged a missing complaint with the police.
A body was found floating in the river Mahananda here. The body was identified as that of Subrata Shukl, headmaster of Malda Railway Higher Secondary School by his family, the police said.
The body has been sent for postmortem examination to find the cause of death, they said. Shukl was missing since Sunday and his family had lodged a missing complaint with the police.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Happens If There Is A No Deal Brexit?
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
What Happens If There Is A No Deal Brexit?
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Australia: ‘No Doubt He Should Be in the Team’ – Kohli Backs Dhoni
- Fans Share Ranveer Singh's Apology Video After His Remarks on Koffee With Karan Received Flak
- Trump Buys Junk Food for White House Banquet, Twitter Provides the Roast
- How to Take Care of Your Car in Winters: Maintenance Tips and Do It Yourself Guide
- Trump Buys Junk Food for White House Banquet, Twitter Provides the Roast
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results