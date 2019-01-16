Body of Missing Bengal School Headmaster Found Floating in River

The body of the headmaster of a higher secondary school here in Malda district missing since Sunday was found floating in the river Mahananda on Tuesday, police said.A body was found floating in the river Mahananda here. The body was identified as that of Subrata Shukl, headmaster of Malda Railway Higher Secondary School by his family, the police said.The body has been sent for postmortem examination to find the cause of death, they said. Shukl was missing since Sunday and his family had lodged a missing complaint with the police.