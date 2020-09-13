Body Of Missing Boy Found In UP's Aligarh

Aligarh (UP): Two days after a 12-year-old boy went missing from his house here, his mutilated body was recovered by his family from a vacant plot a few kilometres away from his house, police said on Sunday. On Thursday night, Atul Sharma, a fruit vendor’s son, went missing from his house at Dorinagar colony under the Gandhi Park police station limits.

According to his father, a power breakdown happened in the locality on Thursday night, when the boy stepped out from the home to get some fresh air. When he did not return, the panic-stricken family started a search for him and later a missing person report was lodged at Gandhi Park police station. On Saturday, the family received information that a body has been recovered from a spot near Kuwarsi bypass under Kuwarsi police station area. On arriving there, the family members identified the body. It appeared that an attempt had been made to mutilate the body by using acid, police said.

Five people were picked up by Saturday evening for questioning in connection with the incident, they said. “We are questioning the suspects and are hopeful of solving the case,” SSP Muniraj G said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the boy’s father told newspersons, “I am sure our child would not have met this tragic end had he listened to us and not gone out for a stroll, when the neghbourhood plunged into darkness that fateful night.” .

