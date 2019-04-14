English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Body of Missing Software Engineer Found Stuffed In Suitcase, Thrown in Drain in Hyderabad
Locals found the suitcase near a school in Suraram colony and informed the police officials.
(Reuters image only for representational purpose)
Loading...
Hyderabad: A body of a woman who worked as a software engineer was found stuffed inside a suitcase and thrown into a drain on Sunday in Suraram colony in Medchal, a small town just outside Hyderabad city.
Locals found the suitcase near a Krishi High School in Suraram colony and informed police officials.
The woman, identified as Lavanya, was a native Ramachandrapuram in East Godavari district. She had been missing for the last two days, the police said.
Hyderabad police have registered a case and sent the woman's body for post-mortem.
Locals found the suitcase near a Krishi High School in Suraram colony and informed police officials.
The woman, identified as Lavanya, was a native Ramachandrapuram in East Godavari district. She had been missing for the last two days, the police said.
Hyderabad police have registered a case and sent the woman's body for post-mortem.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mary Kom Belts out a Winning Rendition of What's Going On at Goa Fest
- Former India Captain Rahul Dravid Will Not be Able to Vote
- Game of Thrones: Here's Everything You Need To Know Before the Finale
- Prabhas' Instagram Profile Has 7 Lakh Followers Without a Single Post
- Pollard Hopes Winds of Change Help Regain His West Indies Berth
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results