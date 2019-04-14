Body of Missing Software Engineer Found Stuffed In Suitcase, Thrown in Drain in Hyderabad

A body of a woman who worked as a software engineer was found stuffed inside a suitcase and thrown into a drain on Sunday in Suraram colony in Medchal, a small town just outside Hyderabad city.Locals found the suitcase near a Krishi High School in Suraram colony and informed police officials.The woman, identified as Lavanya, was a native Ramachandrapuram in East Godavari district. She had been missing for the last two days, the police said.Hyderabad police have registered a case and sent the woman's body for post-mortem.