SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Body of Missing Software Engineer Found Stuffed In Suitcase, Thrown in Drain in Hyderabad

Locals found the suitcase near a school in Suraram colony and informed the police officials.

News18.com

Updated:April 14, 2019, 12:20 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Body of Missing Software Engineer Found Stuffed In Suitcase, Thrown in Drain in Hyderabad
(Reuters image only for representational purpose)
Loading...
Hyderabad: A body of a woman who worked as a software engineer was found stuffed inside a suitcase and thrown into a drain on Sunday in Suraram colony in Medchal, a small town just outside Hyderabad city.

Locals found the suitcase near a Krishi High School in Suraram colony and informed police officials.

The woman, identified as Lavanya, was a native Ramachandrapuram in East Godavari district. She had been missing for the last two days, the police said.

Hyderabad police have registered a case and sent the woman's body for post-mortem.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram