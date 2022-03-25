Body of Missing Teen Found Stuffed Inside Bag With Throat Slit in Delhi's Mangolpuri

The body of a 17-year-old boy was found stuffed into a bag in northwest Delhi's Mangolpuri area on Friday morning, police said. The boy had been missing from Rohini area since Thursday night, they said. Police were informed regarding the body at 7 am on Friday. Upon reaching the spot near Peer Baba Majaar, Main Road, opposite Y-Block Mangolpuri, police found that the unidentified body with throat-slit injuries was stuffed into a purple colour travel bag, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said.

All neighbouring police stations and districts were informed for checking the missing person's records, police said. During inquiry, the deceased was identified as a 17-year-old resident of Rohini Sector-1, they said.

Based on the missing report, a case under Indian Penal Code section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) was registered at South Rohini police station on Friday. Further investigation is being conducted by the local police of Rohini, they added.

