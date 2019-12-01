Body of Teenage Girl Found with Slit Throat in Agra Village
The SP said the girl had gone to relieve herself early morning on Saturday in the fields near her house. No marks of sexual assault have been found on the victim's body, he added.
Representative image.
Agra (UP): A teenage girl was found dead with a slit throat at a village in Agra district, police said.
Police are looking for the motive and criminal responsible for the crime. No marks of sexual assault have been found on the victim's body, Superintendent of Police (Rural West) Ravi Kumar told PTI on Sunday.
According to the SP, the girl had gone to relieve herself early morning on Saturday in the fields near her house in Khakegad village of Kheragarh town.
When she did not return home, her family searched for her and found the girl's body in a deserted structure next to a government primary school, he said.
The girl's body was in a pool of blood with her throat slit while her clothes were intact, the SP added.
Her mobile phone was also found nearby and police are going through the call and text message records on it, Kumar said.
Upon receiving information from the girl's relatives, police arrived on the spot with a forensic team and dog squad to carry out a probe, the SP said.
As there were no witnesses to the crime, the surveillance cell has also been approached for help in the case, he added.
