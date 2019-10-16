Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Body of Truck Driver Killed in Kashmir Arrives in Rajasthan Village, Family Demands Martyr Status

The body of Sharief Khan arrived from New Delhi in an ambulance at 1am but family members and locals did not let it enter the village, saying their demands should be met first.

PTI

Updated:October 16, 2019, 5:42 PM IST
Body of Truck Driver Killed in Kashmir Arrives in Rajasthan Village, Family Demands Martyr Status
Family members and villagers gather near Sharief Khan's house in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, on Wednesday. (ANI Twitter)

Bharatpur: The body of a truck driver shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir arrived here in the early hours of Wednesday but his family refused to accept it unless their demands for compensation of Rs 50 lakh and the status of martyr for him were met, officials said.

The body of Sharief Khan arrived from New Delhi in an ambulance at 1am but agitated family members and locals did not let it enter the village, saying their demands should be met first. The body was then shifted to a mortuary at a hospital in Pahadi town, an official said.

"The family members have refused to accept to body and are demanding the status of martyr, a compensation of Rs 50 lakh and pension to his family. Talks are going on with them," Tehsildar (Pahadi) Ramkumar Kanwar said.

Sharief, who was shot dead by two terrorists, including a suspected Pakistani national, in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, is survived by his parents, wife and three daughters.

Police had said the terrorists carried out the attack in Shirmal village in desperation as fruit transportation was picking up in the Valley.

