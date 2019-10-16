Body of Truck Driver Killed in Kashmir Arrives in Rajasthan Village, Family Demands Martyr Status
The body of Sharief Khan arrived from New Delhi in an ambulance at 1am but family members and locals did not let it enter the village, saying their demands should be met first.
Family members and villagers gather near Sharief Khan's house in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, on Wednesday. (ANI Twitter)
Bharatpur: The body of a truck driver shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir arrived here in the early hours of Wednesday but his family refused to accept it unless their demands for compensation of Rs 50 lakh and the status of martyr for him were met, officials said.
The body of Sharief Khan arrived from New Delhi in an ambulance at 1am but agitated family members and locals did not let it enter the village, saying their demands should be met first. The body was then shifted to a mortuary at a hospital in Pahadi town, an official said.
"The family members have refused to accept to body and are demanding the status of martyr, a compensation of Rs 50 lakh and pension to his family. Talks are going on with them," Tehsildar (Pahadi) Ramkumar Kanwar said.
Sharief, who was shot dead by two terrorists, including a suspected Pakistani national, in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, is survived by his parents, wife and three daughters.
Police had said the terrorists carried out the attack in Shirmal village in desperation as fruit transportation was picking up in the Valley.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- FASTag Will Soon be Mandatory For Your Car: This is How The Digital Payment Tag Works
- Hina Khan Slams People for Comparing Her and New 'Komolika' Aamna Sharif as Ekta Kapoor Weighs In
- Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2C at Rs 6499 Lands Ahead of Peak Pollution Season
- There is a Strong Medical Case For Using Masks And Air Purifiers Against Pollution
- Mercedes-Benz G 350 d Launched at Rs 1.5 Crore in India