Body of Unidentified Woman Found in Car in South Delhi's Lodhi Colony

New Delhi: The body of an unidentified woman was found in a car in south Delhi's Lodhi Colony area on Tuesday, police said.

"The body of a woman (around 32 years) was found in a car with a visible injury on her head. However, the nature of the injury will be confirmed only after the postmortem," said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

The body has been sent to AIIMS for postmortem, he said.

A case of murder has been registered at Lodhi Colony police station and further investigation is underway, he added.

