Body of Urdu Poet Found Hanging From Pole in UP's Shamli

The body of a 58-year-old Urdu poet was found hanging from a pole in the neighbouring Shamli district with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide, an official said on Sunday.

The body of Abdulsami alias Galib Karanvi was found in Kairana town on Saturday evening, said SHO Premvir Rana.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway, the station house officer added.

