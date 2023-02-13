Body of Uttarakhand Man Killed in Turkiye Earthquake Brought Home, Cremated

CHANGE LANGUAGE
PTI

Last Updated: February 13, 2023, 21:33 IST

Kotdwara (Kotdwar), India

Rescue teams carry out search operations among the rubble of collapsed buildings at Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras on February 11, 2023, after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's southeast earlier in the week. (AFP)

The body of 36-year-old Vijay Kumar Gaud, who died in last week's devastating earthquake in Turkiye, was flown to Delhi on Monday morning and cremated in Kotdwar

Gaud's body was handed over to his family members in Delhi who then brought it to Muktidham here for the last rites, Devendra Nawani, a relative, told PTI.

A resident of the Padampur area of Kotdwar in Pauri district, Gaud worked for a Bengaluru-based company and was in Turkiye on an official assignment. He went missing after the massive earthquake hit Turkiye on February 6.

His body was found on Saturday in the rubble of a hotel in the Turkish city of Malatya, where he was staying.

Quoting Indian embassy officials, the family had earlier said that Gaud was identified by an "Om" tattoo on his hand. His face was crushed beyond recognition.

Gaud is survived by his wife and a six-year-old son.

first published:February 13, 2023, 21:33 IST
