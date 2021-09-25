Body of Woman, Accused of Killing 3 Daughters, Found Hanging From Tree in Mirzapur

A woman, accused of murdering her three daughters by police, was found hanging from a tree in a forested area in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur on Friday evening.

According to police, the woman, along with her daughters, had been missing since August 18. The skeletons of the three daughters — Golu, 12, Muniya, 10, and Mamta, 8 — were recovered from Hrar forest under Halia police station jurisdiction on September 21. The victims were identified on the basis of the clothes recovered from the site by the family members.

Police then registered a case against the minors’ mother suspecting she had killed her daughters and eloped. On Friday evening, the woman’s body was found hanging from a tree. The woman has been identified as Seema.

“Prima Facie, it seems the woman committed suicide fearing arrest. However, the woman’s relatives believe she was murdered and her body was hanged from the tree,” said a police officer stationed at the Halia police station.

The officer further said that the woman was first sighted by a local shepherd, who further informed the local police. “The victim’s brother identified the woman,” added the police officer.

According to police, they found her slippers, saree and mobile phone from the incident site. “The mobile phone found was broken,” added the officer.

Another senior police officer stationed at the Haliya police station said, “We are investigating the case from all possible angles. According to our probe so far the woman had killed her children and was in fear of being arrested.”

The officer further said that the victim’s relatives now after recovery of the woman’s body suspect that she and her daughters were first abducted and then murdered. “They have lodged a complaint suspecting the victim was murdered,” added the officer.

One of the victim’s relatives said, “We suspect Seema, along with her daughters, was abducted. First, her abductors murdered her daughters and then her.”

