English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Body Recovered from Wreckage of Plane Carrying Footballer Emiliano Sala
Investigators are yet to reveal whether the body was that of Sala, who had just signed with Premier League club Cardiff, or pilot David Ibbotson.
A Nantes supporter stops by a poster of Argentinian player Emiliano Sala outside La Beaujoire stadium before the French soccer League One match Nantes against Saint-Etienne. (AP)
Loading...
London: British investigators on Wednesday said they had recovered a body from the wreckage of the plane carrying Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala in the Channel.
But bad weather has forced the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) to abandon hopes of pulling the plane to shore.
The light aircraft was carrying the 28-year-old footballer to his new Premier League team Cardiff City when it disappeared near the island of Guernsey on January 21, along with 59-year-old pilot David Ibbotson.
A shipwreck hunter hired by Sala's family with the help of funds donated by football stars such as Lionel Messi found the plane wreckage on Sunday.
The AAIB who then took over the operation revealed on Monday that an unidentified body had been found at the site.
"In challenging conditions, the AAIB and its specialist contractors successfully recovered the body previously seen amidst the wreckage," the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said Wednesday.
"The operation was carried out in as dignified a way as possible and the families were kept informed of progress."
However, attempts to recover the aircraft during the underwater operation were unsuccessful.
"The weather forecast is poor for the foreseeable future and so the difficult decision was taken to bring the overall operation to a close," the statement added.
It said that extensive video footage captured by a remotely operated vehicle is expected to "provide valuable evidence for our safety investigation," adding that it intends to publish an interim report on the accident later this month.
The recovered body will be now be passed to the coroner for identification.
Private Search
Sala was flying to join up with Cardiff from French team Nantes in what was the most expensive signing in the Welsh club's history.
The plane, a Piper PA-46 Malibu, vanished from radar around 20 kilometres (12 miles) north of Guernsey, with pilot Ibbotson the only other person aboard.
After the official rescue team gave up their search, saying there was little chance of finding anyone alive, Sala's family raised more than 370,000 euros ($422,000) in an online campaign to pay for a private hunt.
"Had that not happened, I don't think anybody would have searched for the plane," said shipwreck hunter David Mearns, whose private company found the plane before calling in the AAIB.
The discovery of two seat cushions on the French coast last week revealed that the plane was broken, Mearns added.
Earlier this week Sala's father, Horacio Sala, acknowledged that there was no prospect of finding his son alive.
"There's no longer any hope," he told Fox Sports.
"We hope the two bodies are inside (the plane). It's over, the only thing I hope now is that they find them."
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
But bad weather has forced the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) to abandon hopes of pulling the plane to shore.
The light aircraft was carrying the 28-year-old footballer to his new Premier League team Cardiff City when it disappeared near the island of Guernsey on January 21, along with 59-year-old pilot David Ibbotson.
A shipwreck hunter hired by Sala's family with the help of funds donated by football stars such as Lionel Messi found the plane wreckage on Sunday.
The AAIB who then took over the operation revealed on Monday that an unidentified body had been found at the site.
"In challenging conditions, the AAIB and its specialist contractors successfully recovered the body previously seen amidst the wreckage," the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said Wednesday.
"The operation was carried out in as dignified a way as possible and the families were kept informed of progress."
However, attempts to recover the aircraft during the underwater operation were unsuccessful.
"The weather forecast is poor for the foreseeable future and so the difficult decision was taken to bring the overall operation to a close," the statement added.
It said that extensive video footage captured by a remotely operated vehicle is expected to "provide valuable evidence for our safety investigation," adding that it intends to publish an interim report on the accident later this month.
The recovered body will be now be passed to the coroner for identification.
Private Search
Sala was flying to join up with Cardiff from French team Nantes in what was the most expensive signing in the Welsh club's history.
The plane, a Piper PA-46 Malibu, vanished from radar around 20 kilometres (12 miles) north of Guernsey, with pilot Ibbotson the only other person aboard.
After the official rescue team gave up their search, saying there was little chance of finding anyone alive, Sala's family raised more than 370,000 euros ($422,000) in an online campaign to pay for a private hunt.
"Had that not happened, I don't think anybody would have searched for the plane," said shipwreck hunter David Mearns, whose private company found the plane before calling in the AAIB.
The discovery of two seat cushions on the French coast last week revealed that the plane was broken, Mearns added.
Earlier this week Sala's father, Horacio Sala, acknowledged that there was no prospect of finding his son alive.
"There's no longer any hope," he told Fox Sports.
"We hope the two bodies are inside (the plane). It's over, the only thing I hope now is that they find them."
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Excerpts: Mamata Welcomes SC Order, BJP slams TMC
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
Watch: Mughal Gardens Will Open For Public From Feb 6
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles | Managing Health and Sanitation for Millions
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
News18 Excerpts: Mamata Welcomes SC Order, BJP slams TMC
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 Watch: Mughal Gardens Will Open For Public From Feb 6
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles | Managing Health and Sanitation for Millions
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jennifer Lawrence is Engaged to Art Gallery Director Cooke Maroney
- Ivanka Trump Responds To Look-Alike Who Cleans Crumbs As Part Of Art Exhibit
- You Can Now Exchange Cigarette Butts and Bottle Caps For Free Beer in Goa
- YouTuber Writes Down Names of All His Subscribers Then Thanks Them Individually
- No Longer 'Pale Blue Dot': The Earth May Stop Being Blue In 80 Years, Finds MIT Study
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results