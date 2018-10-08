English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Boeing's Indian Executive to Lead F-15 Programme in US
During his five-year tenure in India, Kumar had advanced the company's business in commercial airplanes, defence, space and security and global services.
Bengaluru: Boeing India President Pratyush Kumar would lead its F-15 fighter aircraft programme in the US, the global aerospace major said on Monday.
"Kumar has been selected to lead our iconic F-15 fighter aircraft programme in the US and globally," said Boeing in a statement here.
"We launched our engineering and technology centre in Bengaluru during his tenure to drive innovation, scaled up aerospace supply chain and have set up a joint venture with Tata to make fuselages for the Apache attack helicopter," the statement said.
