Bokaro Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Shweta Singh of Congress Leading

36. Bokaro (बोकारो), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Jharkhand region and Bokaro (बोकारो) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the North Chhotanagpur (उत्तरी छोटानागपुर) division. Bokaro is part of 7. Dhanbad Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.28% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 7.67%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.48%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 5,25,111 eligible electors, of which 2,81,653 were male, 2,43,428 female and 30 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Bokaro, there are 9909 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 4860 are male, 5047 are female and 2 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 2202 voters in the 80+ age category and 4859 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 4,92,853 eligible electors, of which 2,68,905 were male, 2,23,948 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 4,44,370.

Bokaro has an elector sex ratio of 864.28.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Biranchi Narayan of BJP won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 72643 votes which was 27.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 43.38% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of JVM won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 16,305 votes which was 8.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JVM had a vote share of 26.95% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 36. Bokaro Assembly segment of Dhanbad Lok Sabha constituency. Dhanbad Parliament seat was won by BJP's Pashupati Nath Singh.

Number of contestants: A total of 25 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 29 contestants and in 2009 elections 45 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at %. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 53.47%, while it was 44.88% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Thursday, December 16, 2019 in Phase 4 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 588 polling stations in 36. Bokaro constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 490.

Extent: 36. Bokaro constituency comprises of the following areas of Bokaro district of Jharkhand: Chas police station (excluding Gram Panchayats Bijulia, Alkusa, Buribinor, Khamarbendi, Dudhigajar, Kura Dabartupara, Jaitara, Pundru and Sardaha) in Baghmara sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Bokaro is: 23.6367 86.1304.

