Bollywood, Bhangra, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar: Highlights of Donald Trump's Speech at Motera Stadium

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump is addressing thousands of people at the 'Namaste Trump' event being held at the Motera stadium in Ahmadabad. Trump arrived in Gujarat's capital city today for the first leg of his maiden India trip. After landing from the US, the President's motorcade took take part in a 22-km roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visited Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram.

Here are the top quotes from the US President's joint address to over one lakh people at Sardar Patel stadium — also called Motera stadium — before heading for Agra to see the iconic Taj Mahal with his wife Melania:

- "India is a creative hub that creates over 2000 movies from Bollywood a year. All over the planet people take great joy in watching Bollywood films, bhangra, and classic films like DDLJ and Sholay. You cheer on great cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli."

- "India gives hope to humanity. In just 70 years, India has become the largest democracy and has become one of the greatest nations in the world. India will soon become the home to the world's largest middle class."

- "What is impressive is that India has achieved all this as a democracy and as a tolerant country. India's achievement is unrivaled."

- "PM Modi you are not just the pride of Gujarat, you are living proof that with hard work & devotion, Indians can accomplish anything at all, anything they want. The Prime Minister is a moving story of an incredible rise."

- "I have come to India to expand our relations. PM Modi and I will continue our dialogue to deepen the relation between our countries. Our relations took a new turn when the Indian and US military has a joint exercise - Tiger Triumph. Tomorrow we will sigh a $3 Billion dollar defence deal. We want India to become our premier defence partner."

- "Both countries are united in defending citizens from threat of radical Islamic terrorism. Under my administration we unleashed full power of American military on bloodthirsty killers of ISIS. Today ISIS territorial caliphate is 100% destroyed. Monster Al Baghdadi is dead."

- "PM Modi and I will be making some very big trade deal to boost our countries economy. i am sure that we can reach a good trade deal. But, PM Modi is a tough negotiator. A booming America is great for India and the world."

- "The US and India are working close in the field of space exploration....Chandrayaan is a great program...US is looking forward cooperating with you...US and India will be partners in our journey to the stars."

- "India has been a well spring of great wisdom. True strength is not in its books and nature...but in the hearts of the millions of people of this nation. Today I say to all Indians, take pride in the glories of the past, unite for the future and let our nations come together for freedom and its values."

