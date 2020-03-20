Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor Among 4 New Coronavirus Cases in Lucknow, Total Reaches 23

Lucknow: Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor was among four people who tested positive for coronavirus in Lucknow on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 23.

Kapoor, who is settled abroad, had come to her home town Lucknow for some personal work and was staying in Mahanagar area of the state capital.

The celebrity had also visited two parties where many high-profile guests were present, including a former Chief Minister of another state along with bureaucrats and retired judges.

The officers of UP state health department rushed to the apartment where the singer was staying and informed other residents about the self quarantine. They also conducted tests of some people who had allegedly come in contact with the celebrity. The other high profile guests, who attended party along with the singer, were also being contacted.

Along with Kapoor, three more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the state capital.

The three are relatives of the junior doctor posted at KGMU who tested positive for the Coronavirus few days back.

A junior doctor who was part of a medical team involved in the treatment of COVID-19 patients at the KGMC had tested positive on Wednesday. The doctor, who was working as a non-PG junior resident at the hospital’s medicine department, has been shifted to the isolation ward.

On Tuesday, all competitive and educational examinations in Uttar Pradesh were cancelled and the closure of educational institutions was extended till April 2 by the Yogi Adityanath government in the state.

“All the tourist places have been closed down till March 31 due to coronavirus spread and orders have been issued for the same. Multiplexes, educational institutions, etc. will now be closed till April 2. We have also appealed to the religious leaders to avoid large gatherings in temples, mosques, gurudwaras and churches. Also, Tehsil Diwas, which was being held in different parts of the state and Janta Darshan, have been suspended till April 2,” said Shrikant Sharma, government spokesperson.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.