Last Updated: February 13, 2023, 10:29 IST
One person has been arrested after a bomb threat call was made to Google's Mumbai office (Representational Photo)
Initial reports suggest that a case was registered at Mumbai’s BKC police station and a probe is currently underway.
Google’s Mumbai office received a threat call on Monday stating that there was a bomb planted at the tech giant’s Pune office, according to police. One person has been arrested in Hyderabad
