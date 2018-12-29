LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Midnight Bomb Blast Rocks Bus Stand in Jammu; Police Step up Security Amid Panic

The bomb was placed close to a load carrier which has suffered damage, police officials said.

News18.com

Updated:December 29, 2018, 10:56 AM IST
Image of the blast tweeted by ANI.
Srinagar: A low-intensity explosion rocked the main bus stand here, with the police suspecting that a grenade was lobbed to target the police station building in the vicinity, police officials said Saturday.

No casualties were reported in the explosion that occurred around midnight, the officials said.

Quoting preliminary investigations, they said it is suspected that the grenade was thrown from a moving vehicle to target the police station building, located near the main entrance of the bus stand.

The grenade fell short of the target and exploded in the air, without causing any damage or casualty, the officials said.

They said police immediately cordoned off the area and an alert was sounded to track the culprits.

This was the second attack on the Jammu bus stand in over seven months.

Earlier on May 24, two policemen and a civilian were injured in a grenade attack on the under-construction bus stand along the B C Road. The accused were subsequently arrested.

