Bomb Explosion at Market Place Before Manipur CM's Visit to Kangpokpi District
The blast took place near the post office at Kangpokpi Bazaar, under the jurisdiction of Kangpokpi police station, shortly after Thursday midnight, the police said.
Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh (File Photo: PTI)
Imphal: Unidentified miscreants triggered a powerful blast at a market place in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, few hours before Chief Minister N Biren Singh's scheduled visit there, police said on Friday.
The blast took place near the post office at Kangpokpi Bazaar, under the jurisdiction of Kangpokpi police station, shortly after Thursday midnight, the police said.
The blast occurred at around 1.10 am and there was no report of any casualty, a senior police officer told PTI, adding, only two cars were damaged in the incident.
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh was supposed to visit a place near Kangpokpi Bazar on Friday to lay the foundation stone for construction of a women's market, and a transit accommodation for doctors and teachers, officials said.
The chief minister's programme was scheduled to start from 10 am Friday and it was not postponed due to the blast, they said.
Located around 45 km away from the state capital Imphal, the site of the blast is hardly one km away from where chief minister N Biren Singh and Social Welfare Minister Nemcha attended the programme on Friday, the officials said.
Meanwhile, the state police have stepped up security to ensure that such violent activities do not happen in future, the police officer said.
An investigation has been initiated, the police officer added.
