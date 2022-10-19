Bomb Explosions in Patna Varsity After Clash Between Students

Ahead of the elections to the Patna University Students Union, residents of four varsity hostels were involved in a violent clash on Tuesday, leaving at least six injured.

The students of Minto, Iqbal, Jackson, and Nadvi hostels, in a bid for supremacy, clashed, pelting stones on each other and also lobbed half a dozen crude bombs, leaving six students injured.

The victims were admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

DSP, Town police station, Ashok Kumar Singh said: “It was an ego clash between students of four hostels. They have pelted stones on each other. As far as explosion of bombs are concerned, they have used ‘sutli’ crackers having loud noise. The matter is under investigation.”

“We have deployed adequate forces and an RAF team at the campus to bring normalcy. The police team is scanning the CCTV footage of the campus to identify the hooligans. Appropriate action will be taken against them after their identifications,” he said.

The clash in Patna university is not new here. There is a student union poll coming up in the next few weeks. The violent clash on Tuesday is a result of it.

