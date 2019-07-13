Take the pledge to vote

Bomb Found Near School Gates in Manipur, Defused

The bomb was defused at 9 am, sources at the Director General Control Room said. The school is situated in Canchipur area of Imphal West district

PTI

July 13, 2019
Representative Image
Imphal: An improvised explosive device was found near the gates of a school in Imphal on early Saturday morning, police said.

The bomb was defused at 9 am, sources at the Director General Control Room said. The school is situated in Canchipur area of Imphal West district

A case has been filed with the police and no one has claimed responsibility for the act, the police added.

