Bomb Found Near School Gates in Manipur, Defused
The bomb was defused at 9 am, sources at the Director General Control Room said. The school is situated in Canchipur area of Imphal West district
Imphal: An improvised explosive device was found near the gates of a school in Imphal on early Saturday morning, police said.
A case has been filed with the police and no one has claimed responsibility for the act, the police added.
