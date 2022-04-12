CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Cracker-Like Explosion Near Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 'Jansabha' in Nalanda; One Detained
1-MIN READ

Cracker-Like Explosion Near Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 'Jansabha' in Nalanda; One Detained

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (ANI)

The incident comes days after Nitish Kumar was attacked by a man during an event at his home turf Bakhtiyarpur in Patna

News Desk

A minor cracker-like explosion was reported from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s ‘Jansabha’ site at Silav in Nalanda. Police have so far detained one person. Sources said the accused exploded the cracker from behind a podium where the CM was seated. The ‘Jansabha’ was being held at a high school in Silav.

The incident comes days after he was attacked by a man during an event at his home turf Bakhtiyarpur in Patna. The assailant, believed to be a mentally unstable local resident, was immediately arrested.

Reacting to the incident, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that it’s “worrying" to see such repeated lapses in Nitish Kumar’s security.

More details are awaited

first published:April 12, 2022, 16:49 IST