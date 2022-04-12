Cracker-Like Explosion Near Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 'Jansabha' in Nalanda; One Detained

A minor cracker-like explosion was reported from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s ‘Jansabha’ site at Silav in Nalanda. Police have so far detained one person. Sources said the accused exploded the cracker from behind a podium where the CM was seated. The ‘Jansabha’ was being held at a high school in Silav.

The incident comes days after he was attacked by a man during an event at his home turf Bakhtiyarpur in Patna. The assailant, believed to be a mentally unstable local resident, was immediately arrested.

Reacting to the incident, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that it’s “worrying" to see such repeated lapses in Nitish Kumar’s security.

बिहार के माननीय मुख्यमंत्री पर फिर हमला करने का प्रयास किया गया है, बार-बार नीतीश जी की सुरक्षा में चूक होना चिंताजनक है।— Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) April 12, 2022

More details are awaited

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.