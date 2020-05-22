Bomb Threat against Yogi Adityanath, Police Headquarters Receive Objectionable Message

Police have registered an FIR after receiving a WhatsApp message threatening to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The sender used objectionable language against Adityanath in the message sent on police headquarter's WhatsApp number, calling him a threat to particular community, a senior police officer said.

The unknown sender threatened to blow him up with a bomb, the officer said.

Senior officers were informed when the message was received around Thursday midnight.

An FIR was lodged at the city's Gomti Nagar police station.

Police are investigating if this was an act of mischief or a conspiracy, the official said.

They are looking into the call details of the number from which the message was sent, he said.

An arrest in the case is likely to take place soon, he added.