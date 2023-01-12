CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#HockeyWorldCup#Budget2023#AutoExpo
Home » News » India » Bomb Scare on Delhi-Pune SpiceJet Flight, Passengers Deplaned at IGI Airport; Probe Underway
1-MIN READ

Bomb Scare on Delhi-Pune SpiceJet Flight, Passengers Deplaned at IGI Airport; Probe Underway

By: News Desk

Edited By: Arpita Raj

News18.com

Last Updated: January 12, 2023, 20:37 IST

Delhi, India

No official confirmation yet from the Delhi airport officials. (File photo/IANS)

No official confirmation yet from the Delhi airport officials. (File photo/IANS)

Teams of Delhi Police, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) have launched a probe and the plane is being checked

An investigation was launched after a phone call claimed that there was a bomb on a Pune-bound SpiceJet flight on Thursday evening. According to sources at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, the flight was scheduled to take off from Delhi at 6:30 pm but crew members and passengers were asked to deplane.

Teams of Delhi Police, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) have launched a probe and the plane, which is currently in an isolation bay, is being checked thoroughly.

The Delhi Police has beefed up security in and around the Delhi airport as a precautionary measure. The location of the caller is being traced by the police.

No suspicious item has been confirmed by the security agencies so far.

On January 9, a Moscow-to-Goa flight made an emergency landing at Gujarat’s Jamnagar airport following a bomb threat. All the 236 passengers and crew members were evacuated safely and the plane was checked by local authorities along with police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), Inspector General of Police (Rajkot and Jamnagar Range) Ashok Kumar Yadav had said.

After nearly 15 hours of thorough search, the flight took off for its destination as nothing suspicious was found onboard.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. bomb
  2. delhi
  3. SpiceJet flight
first published:January 12, 2023, 20:13 IST
last updated:January 12, 2023, 20:37 IST
Read More