'Bomb Scare' Over Indian Airspace as Iranian Plane Enroute China Raises Alarm, Contacts Delhi for Landing

A bomb threat was reported over the Indian airspace onboard an Iranian passenger jet that was enroute China. According to sources, an alert was initially sounded and IAF jets were called in.

The plane was soon out of the Indian airspace and ATC operations were restored. Reports suggest that the passenger jet is now moving towards China and security agencies are monitoring the plane.

The plane was on its way from Tehran, Iran and was enroute Guangzhou in China. The Mahan Air is said to have contacted the Delhi airport ATC after the airline received a bomb threat and called for an immediate landing at Delhi. Responding to the call by Mahan Air, Delhi ATC suggested the aircraft make an emergency landing in Jaipur, but the aircraft pilot reportedly refused and left the Indian airspace, according to ATC sources.

More details awaited.

