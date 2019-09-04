Bombay-Delhi Indigo Flight Stranded on Runway for More than 7 Hours, Passengers Tweet for Help
Flight 6E-6097 was scheduled to leave Mumbai at 3:15 pm and reach Delhi at 5.30 pm. According to FlightAware website, the plane finally departed at 9:55 pm.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
New Delhi: A Delhi-bound Indigo flight with several passengers on board was stranded at the Mumbai airport runway on Wednesday for more than seven hours. Passengers in the aircraft took to Twitter to complain that they were neither allowed to deboard nor given water or refreshments.
“Passengers of Indigo Mumbai-Delhi flight, suffering from past 6 hours on Mumbai airport. Flight is not taking off nor passengers are allowed to go out. What the hell is happening here?,” Twitter user Pooja Rathi wrote.
Passengers of indigo mumbai-delhi flight, suffering from past 6 hours on mumbai airport. Flight is not taking off nor passengers are allowed to go out.. What the hell is happening here? @IndiGo6E @MumbaiPolice @abpnewshindi
— Pooja Rathi (@PoojaRathijpr) September 4, 2019
“People don't have even water to drink, some people are unconscious in flight,” another user Ravinder Sharma tweeted.
An Indigo flight from Mumbai to Delhi People Stuck in flight from last more than 6 Hours People Don't have even water to drink Some people are Unconscious in flight this is Plane Arrested Shame on Indigo— Ravinder Sharma (@Ravinde16395386) September 4, 2019
Another Twitter user asked the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to cancel the licence of the 'pathetic' airline.
@DGCAIndia sir what is happening with Indigo flight 6E6097. The passengers are locked in the flight! Why don't u cancel the license of such pathetic airlines? It may lead to mass genocide.— #Indian🇮🇳 (@_mumbhau_) September 4, 2019
The passengers stranded in the Indigo flight tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Mumbai Police and DGCA on Twitter describing their plight.
Flight operations at Mumbai Airport were partially hit due to the rain situation in the city.
The DGCA in its website says passengers are entitled to meals and refreshments at the airport if the flight is delayed for less than 24 hours.
