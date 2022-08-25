Bombay HC Asks AAI if it Has Relaxed Height Restriction for Buildings Near Navi Mumbai Airport

The Bombay High Court on Thursday sought to know from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) if the height restriction for buildings in the vicinity of the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport has been relaxed. A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M S Karnik was hearing a public interest litigation filed by advocate Yashwant Shenoy raising concerns over dangers posed by high rises near the Mumbai airport.

On Thursday, Shenoy said while the situation in the Mumbai airport’s vicinity was beyond repair, the authorities have now decided to lift the height restrictions for buildings near the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport from 55.1 metres up to 160 metres. Shenoy submitted a press note dated July 30, 2022 by the City & Industrial Development Corporation’s (CIDCO) vice chairman and managing director, commending the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation, AAI and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for having agreed to grant No Objection Certificate (NOC) for construction of buildings within 20 km radius of the Navi Mumbai airport above the permissible height restriction of 55.1 metres.

The bench directed Shenoy to place the said note on affidavit and directed the AAI to respond to the same by August 29, when the matter would be heard again. “The AAI shall inform if any clearance or NOC was given till now to any application filed by a developer for construction of a building above the permissible height limit of 55.1 metres. It shall also submit how many more such applications are pending for clearance,” the bench said.

Mumbai district suburban collector also informed the HC that parts of eight structures near the Mumbai airport that violated the permissible height restriction would be demolished within a month. The bench accepted the statement and directed the collector to file an affidavit on September 27 indicating the progress of work done with regard to the eight structures.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here