Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Bombay HC Asks NIA to Inform Trial Completion Time in Malegaon Blast Case

Six people were killed and 100 others injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in north Maharashtra town of Malegaon, about 200 km from here, on September 29, 2008.

PTI

Updated:July 22, 2019, 6:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bombay HC Asks NIA to Inform Trial Completion Time in Malegaon Blast Case
File photo of Malegaon Blast.
Loading...

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday sought to know from the National Investigation Agency the estimated time by which trial in the September 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case would be completed.

A division bench of Justices Ranjit More and Bharati Dangre was hearing a petition filed by one of the accused, Sameer Kulkarni, seeking for trial proceedings to be video recorded and a direction to the lower court to complete the trial within six months.

The court asked NIA advocate Sandesh Patil to inform within two weeks till what time the trial is expected to go on and give a schedule, stating by when it will be completed.

According to Patil, out of 475 prosecution witnesses, the trial court has till date examined 124 witnesses.

Meanwhile, in another matter related to the case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) sought further time to submit a list of names of prosecution witnesses whom they propose to examine out of those whose statements have been truncated.

A division bench of Justices I A Mahanty and A M Badar was hearing a petition filed by Lt Col Prasad Purohit, another accused in the case, seeking non-truncated copies of the witnesses' statements that are part of the charge sheet.

The bench posted the petition for hearing on August 2. Patil told the court that the NIA would not examine till then the evidence of those witnesses whose names and statements have been truncated.

The high court last week directed the NIA to give names of the prosecution witnesses whom they propose to examine out of those whose statements have been truncated.

Six people were killed and 100 others injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in north Maharashtra town of Malegaon, about 200 km from here, on September 29, 2008.

In October last year, a special court framed charges under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against Purohit, Pragya Singh Thakur (now a BJP MP), Kulkarni and some other accused persons in the case.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram