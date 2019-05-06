Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Bombay HC Declares Marriage of Girl as 14-year-old Valid, Says No One in Society Will Take Her as Wife Now

The complainant, who is now 18 years' old, got "married" to the advocate, then aged 52, in 2014. She expressed her willingness to live with him after turning 18.

News18.com

Updated:May 6, 2019, 3:44 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bombay HC Declares Marriage of Girl as 14-year-old Valid, Says No One in Society Will Take Her as Wife Now
The court directed the woman's husband to transfer 10 acres land in her name and open an FD account for her.
Loading...
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has held the marriage of a 56-year-old advocate with a minor girl valid after she expressed her willingness to live with him after turning 18. The court’s rationale was that “no one in the society would accept her as wife” and securing her future was of concern now.

A division bench of justices Ranjit More and Bharati Dangre said this in its judgment last week while hearing a petition filed by the advocate seeking to quash a rape case lodged against him for marrying the girl when she was just 14.

The complainant, who is now 18 years' old, got "married" to the advocate, then aged 52, in 2014. In her complaint, she alleged that she was forced into the marriage by her grandparents.

The advocate was subsequently in judicial custody for around 10 months and then released on bail. The girl turned 18 on September 17, 2018, after which the advocate moved HC, seeking quashing of the case.

The woman last week filed an affidavit in the HC saying she has settled the dispute and wants to now cohabit with her husband, and hence, has no objection for the case to be quashed.

Additional public prosecutor Aruna Kamat Pai opposed the petition, saying quashing such a case would set a bad precedent and send a wrong signal to the public at large.

The bench, in its order of May 2, however, noted that it was concerned about the woman's welfare.

"Undisputedly she was a minor at the time of her marriage with the accused but now she has become major and has expressed her willingness to cohabit with the accused person," the court said in its order.

"Since the complainant is ready to cohabit with the petitioner (advocate) as his legally wedded wife, the marriage, which otherwise is voidable, becomes valid," the court said.

"We are also of the opinion that ultimately the complainant (woman) will suffer if the subject case is allowed to go on as she is now married and no one in the society would accept her as wife, and we think that at this stage securing her future is of prime importance," it said.

The bench directed the woman's husband to transfer 10 acres land in her name, open a fixed deposit (FD) account with Rs 7 lakh for her and ensure that she finishes her education.

The bench directed the police not to take any steps towards probing in the case.

The court adjourned the case to September, when it will see if the order has been complied with, and decide whether to quash the case.

The woman's husband was arrested by the city police in December 2017 for rape and other offences under the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram