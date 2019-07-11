Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Bombay HC Directs BMC to Ensure All Sewage in City is Treated Before Discharged in Sea

A bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice N M Jamdar were hearing a public interest litigation filed by a non-governmental organisation highlighting the fact that coastal water and the Arabian Sea were being polluted due to the discharge of untreated effluents.

PTI

Updated:July 11, 2019, 7:31 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bombay HC Directs BMC to Ensure All Sewage in City is Treated Before Discharged in Sea
File photo of the Bombay High Court.
Loading...

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was duty-bound to ensure all the sewage generated in the city was treated before being discharged into the Arabian Sea.

A bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice N M Jamdar also directed the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to seek quarterly reports from the BMC over laying down of new sewer lines to ensure that all the waste generated was treated before being discharged into the sea.

The direction came after the court was informed that the city civic authority was unable to prevent the discharge of untreated waste into the Mithi river that flows into the Arabian Sea.

The court was informed by MPCB counsel Sharmila Deshmukh that the BMC's current sewage network did not connect the entire city and therefore, the existing sewage treatment plants (STPs) were working below their capacity.

As per an affidavit filed by the MPCB, while the total capacity of the city's STPS was to treat 2,595 million litres per day (mld) of waste, it was treating only 2,016 mld.

BMC's counsel Anil Sakhre told the court that the civic body was aware of the problem and it was planning to lay down new sewer lines in the city.

He said around 2,012-km of new sewer lines had to be laid down across the city.

The BMC has also commissioned eight new STPs, Sakhre told the court.

The court said the BMC was duty-bound to ensure that all the sewage generated in the city was treated at the several STPs managed by the civic body.

The bench directed the MPCB to also ensure that the BMC connected the STPs in the city to the new or extended sewer lines within a reasonable period of time.

The bench was hearing a public interest litigation filed by a non-governmental organisation highlighting the fact that coastal water and the Arabian Sea were being polluted due to the discharge of untreated effluents.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram