CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#ReelAwards2023#KiaraSidharthWedding#CricketLive#BiggBoss16#ViralNews
Home » News » India » Bombay HC Directs Police Not to Conduct Mock Drills Depicting Muslims as Terrorists till February 10
1-MIN READ

Bombay HC Directs Police Not to Conduct Mock Drills Depicting Muslims as Terrorists till February 10

By: Raj Bhojani

Edited By: Pathikrit Sen Gupta

LawBeat

Last Updated: February 08, 2023, 02:33 IST

New Delhi, India

The High Court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by activist Sayed Usama, wherein it was alleged that the mock drills indicated that Muslims are terrorists due to the attire and slogans raised during the exercises. Representational image

The High Court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by activist Sayed Usama, wherein it was alleged that the mock drills indicated that Muslims are terrorists due to the attire and slogans raised during the exercises. Representational image

This was in response to a PIL stating that such drills are against the right to dignity under Article 21 and are discriminatory against the community, which is prohibited under Article 14 of the Constitution. The matter will be heard next on February 10

The Aurangabad division bench of the Bombay High Court comprising Justice Mangesh Patil and Justice SG Chapalgaonkar recently directed the police not to conduct mock drills depicting the Muslim community as terrorists till February 10.

The bench asked the public prosecutor to inform the court about the guidelines to be followed for mock drills.

The High Court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by activist Sayed Usama, wherein it was alleged that the mock drills indicated that Muslims are terrorists due to the attire and slogans raised during the exercises.

The PIL was filed with respect to the mock drills conducted at Ahmednagar, Chandrapur and Aurangabad wherein police personnel were dressed as Muslims.

The petitioner alleged that such drills are biased against Muslims and imply that terrorists belong to a particular community only.

The plea states, “The petitioner submits that the conduct of aforesaid mock drills wherein a Muslim community is deliberately shown as ‘terrorist’ by the police authorities and the State clearly shows their bias against Muslim community and sends a message that terrorists have a particular religion and this act of the police amounts to defaming the Muslim community.”

It was stated that dressed-up men were shouting “Nara-e-Takbeer” and “Allahu Akbar”.

The PIL states that such drills are against the right to dignity under Article 21 and are discriminatory against the community which is prohibited under Article 14 of the Constitution.

The High Court has directed the police not to conduct such mock drills till the next hearing, which is scheduled on February 10.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
Raj Bhojani
Raj Bhojani, Correspondent at Lawbeat, graduated this year. He is a quick learner and currently covers courts in Maharashtra....Read More
Tags:
  1. Bombay High Court
  2. constitution
  3. maharashtra
  4. Muslim
  5. police
  6. security
  7. terror
first published:February 08, 2023, 02:33 IST
last updated:February 08, 2023, 02:33 IST
Read More