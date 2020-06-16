Bombay HC Fines Social Worker Rs 5 Lakh for PIL Seeking Free Covid-19 Treatment

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday imposed cost of Rs 5 lakh on a social worker who had filed a public interest litigation seeking that the Maharashtra government provide free treatment to all COVID-19 patients.

Petitioner Sagar Jondhale had also sought that the court set aside the decision taken by the state government to impose a cap on bed charges in private hospitals and nursing homes.

He sought that HC order free treatment to all COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra, including those in private hospitals,



saying the rates prescribed were beyond the paying capacity of general public.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice K K Tated noted that the prayer sought by the petitioner was "preposterous" and said the decision taken by the government was proper.

The court dismissed the petition and directed Jondhale to deposit Rs 5 lakh with the state government within a month.