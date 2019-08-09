Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Bombay HC Grants Bail to Three Women Doctors in Tadvi Suicide Case

The high court granted them bail after Special Public Prosecutor Raja Thakre told it that he had no objection to relief since the charge sheet in the case had already been filed.

PTI

Updated:August 9, 2019, 3:54 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bombay HC Grants Bail to Three Women Doctors in Tadvi Suicide Case
File photo of Doctor Payal Tadvi. (Image Credit: Facebook)
Loading...

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to three women doctors who were arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of their junior colleague Payal Tadvi.

Justice Sadhana Jadhav granted bail to Hema Ahuja, Bhakti Meher and Ankita Khandelwal, who are in jail since May 29, on a cash surety of Rs 2 lakh each. Justice Jadhav also imposed several other stringent conditions on their bail.

The three doctors were booked by the Mumbai Crime Branch for allegedly abetting Tadvi's suicide by passing casteist slurs.

The high court granted them bail after Special Public Prosecutor Raja Thakre told it that he had no objection to relief since the charge sheet in the case had already been filed.

As per the high court order, the accused doctors can not leave the city without seeking the trial court's permission.

It also prohibited them from entering the premises of the civic-run B Y L Nair Hospital, where they and Tadvi worked.

They have also been restrained from entering any area under the jurisdiction of the Agripada Police, where the incident took place, to ensure there was no tampering of evidence.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram