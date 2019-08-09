Bombay HC Grants Bail to Three Women Doctors in Tadvi Suicide Case
The high court granted them bail after Special Public Prosecutor Raja Thakre told it that he had no objection to relief since the charge sheet in the case had already been filed.
File photo of Doctor Payal Tadvi. (Image Credit: Facebook)
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to three women doctors who were arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of their junior colleague Payal Tadvi.
Justice Sadhana Jadhav granted bail to Hema Ahuja, Bhakti Meher and Ankita Khandelwal, who are in jail since May 29, on a cash surety of Rs 2 lakh each. Justice Jadhav also imposed several other stringent conditions on their bail.
The three doctors were booked by the Mumbai Crime Branch for allegedly abetting Tadvi's suicide by passing casteist slurs.
The high court granted them bail after Special Public Prosecutor Raja Thakre told it that he had no objection to relief since the charge sheet in the case had already been filed.
As per the high court order, the accused doctors can not leave the city without seeking the trial court's permission.
It also prohibited them from entering the premises of the civic-run B Y L Nair Hospital, where they and Tadvi worked.
They have also been restrained from entering any area under the jurisdiction of the Agripada Police, where the incident took place, to ensure there was no tampering of evidence.
