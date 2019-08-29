Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Bombay HC Pulls up Goa IG Prisons Over 'Mechanically' Rejecting Parole Pleas

The bench directed the IG to file an affidavit, stating when he took charge, details of parole and furlough applications handled by him and how many such applications were allowed and rejected.

PTI

Updated:August 29, 2019, 12:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bombay HC Pulls up Goa IG Prisons Over 'Mechanically' Rejecting Parole Pleas
File photo of Bombay High Court.
Loading...

Panaji: The Bombay High Court has come down heavily on the Goa inspector general of prisons for "shirking his responsibility" and handling parole and furlough applications "without proper application of mind".

A division bench of justices M S Sonak and Nutan Sardesai in its order on Tuesday observed that Inspector General (Prisons) Rajendra Mirajkar rejected parole and furlough applications of prisoners in a "mechanical" manner.

It was hearing a petition filed by Naguesh Gaonkar, who is lodged at the Colvale prison in North Goa district, seeking to be released on parole.

"Prima facie we find that the IG, Prisons, is shirking the responsibility by virtually abdicating his discretion to the dictates of the superintendent of police," the court said.

Even the reports of the superintendent of police are issued in a mechanical manner, it said. The bench said that in the past, prisoners have been released on parole and furlough and have not breached the conditions or absconded.

"These circumstances have been completely ignored and applications are routinely rejected on the alleged basis that there is a possibility of the prisoner absconding," it said.

The bench directed Mirajkar to file an affidavit, stating when he took charge as IG, Prisons, details of parole and furlough applications handled by him since taking charge of the office and how many such applications were allowed and rejected.

The court posted the matter for further hearing after two weeks.

It noted that because of the "mechanical" approach adopted by the police in rejecting parole and furlough applications, each week several petitions are filed in the high court challenging the rejection orders.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram