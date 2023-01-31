Bombay HC Refuses Bail to Advocate Surendra Gadling in 2016 Arson Case

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused bail to advocate Surendra Gadling in connection with a 2016 Surjagarh iron ore mine arson case.

On December 25, 2016, Maoists allegedly set ablaze at least 80 vehicles engaged in transporting iron ore from Surjagarh mines in Etapalli tehsil of Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district.

Gadling is accused of being involved in Maoist activities.

A division bench of Justices Vinay Joshi and Valmiki Menezes on Tuesday dismissed the appeal filed by Gadling seeking bail.

Gadling filed the appeal after the trial court rejected his bail application.

His advocate Firdos Mirza had argued that there was no evidence against Gadling.

Gadling is also an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, pertaining to alleged inflammatory speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial in Pune district.

