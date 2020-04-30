Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Bombay HC Refuses Urgent Order for Security Deployment Due to Previous Gathering of Migrants in Bandra

The plea sought a direction to the Maharashtra government to make an assessment if military could be deployed in such vulnerable spots.

PTI

Updated:April 30, 2020, 2:25 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bombay HC Refuses Urgent Order for Security Deployment Due to Previous Gathering of Migrants in Bandra
Visual from Bandra bus stand where several migrants had gathered in hopes of returning home.

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has said the gathering of hundreds of migrants near Bandra station here earlier this month was a one-off incident, and refused to pass urgent orders in a plea seeking deployment of adequate security personnel in the city.

Justice B P Colabawalla made the observation on April 27 while hearing a petition filed by one Shankar Pai and two others, who claimed to be residents of suburban Bandra, Khar and Mahim and said they were directly aggrieved by the April 14 incident.

The petitioners said such gatherings would increase the chance of the spread of COVID-19.

The plea sought a direction to the Maharashtra government to make an assessment if military could be deployed

in such vulnerable spots.

The petition sought for armed forces, or the Central Reserve Police Force and State Reserve Police Force personnel

to be deployed in the city.

Refusing to accept the petitioners argument that the Bandra incident demands urgent orders to be passed, Justice Colabawalla said, One incident does not make out an urgency.

These are extraordinary times and the government and civic authorities are doing their best to keep things under control."

The court is sure the government and civic authorities will do whatever is necessary to ensure an incident like the

one that took place in Bandra on April 14 will be avoided till the lockdown is effective, the HC said.

Nearly 1,000 migrant workers gathered near the Bandra railway station here on April 14, demanding transport arrangements for them to go back to their native places.

The migrants were later dispersed and assured that they will be provided accommodation and food till the lockdown lasts, a police official earlier said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    23,651

    +669*  

  • Total Confirmed

    33,050

    +1,263*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,325

    +528*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,074

    +66*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 30 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,993,529

    +12,775*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,193,886

    +36,427*

  • Cured/Discharged

    972,719

    +15,625*  

  • Total DEATHS

    227,638

    +8,027*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres