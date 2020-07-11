Bombay HC Rejects Bail Plea of Woman Who 'Passively Supported' Rape of Daughters by Husband for Years

Bombay High Court last week rejected the bail application of a woman accused of "passively supporting" her husband, who allegedly raped his two young daughters for years, and sexually assaulted the third in Maharashtra's Beed District.

Single bench of Justice Kankanwadi said the story narrated by the daughters was "shocking" and "consistent", while rejecting the woman's bail plea who claimed the accusations against her were untrue, a report by the Hindustan Times states.

Kaji Police in Beed had booked the man and his wife on April 2, after their eldest daughter filed a complaint. The man is the headmaster of a school, and the complaint was filed after the three sisters were badly beaten up and locked in a room by the parents. They were rescued by the police.

The man had attempted to molest his 20-year-old daughter on March 31, after which her sisters raised a hue and cry. The parents beat them and locked them inside a room.

The sisters managed to contact a friend who informed the police and they were rescued on April 2. The eldest daughter said in her complaint that she was raped by her father in 2012. She had even told her mother about the incident, but was instead badly beaten up.

She alleged that her father kept molesting her intermittently. He also sexually assaulted their younger sister, who is now 18-years-old, when she was in fifth standard. Whenever they had informed their mother of the incident, they were warned not to tell anyone about their father's crimes.

The complainant also alleged that their father even attempted to rape their 15-year-old youngest sister in 2018. Their mother remained silent despite being told about the incident.

Based on the complaint lodged, police arrested the headmaster for rape, and his wife for abetment, for "passively supporting" her husband, on April 2, the report states.

However, the woman had sought bail from the high court. She claimed the complaint by her daughter was false, because she was "scolded for having bad company".

Her lawyer argued that it was "highly impossible" for the woman to keep quiet while her daughters were being molested and raped for years on-end.

The plea was rejected, as the judge noted that the entire story which was narrated in the FIR appeared "consistent" with the sisters' statements, in which serious allegations were levelled against the mother.

Calling the entire incident "shocking", Justice Kankanwadi said the defence by the woman appeared "baseless". In a response to the defence, the judge stated that instead, no daughter would level such serious allegations against her own parents simply because they were opposed to her relationship with a boy they deemed bad.

Kankanwadi added that even if the eldest daughter did go that extent, the younger sisters would not support her if the allegations were false.

