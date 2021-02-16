Bombay HC to Hear Nikita Jacob, Shantanu Muluk's Anticipatory Bail Pleas Today in Toolkit Case

The Bombay High Court will on Tuesday hear the transit bail petitions of Mumbai-based lawyer Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk, who have been accused of preparing a toolkit that allegedly had details of digital support for farmers protesting against Centre agricultural laws on January 26.

Jacob’s plea will be heard before the bench of Justice PD Naik and Muluk's plea will be heard by Justice Vibha Kankanvadi of the Aurangabad bench, India Today reported.

Providing details of its investigation into the circulation of the toolkit, shared by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter, Delhi Police on Monday said the intention behind the January 26 violence by protesting farmers in New Delhi was to do a "digital strike" and propagate a "toolkit" to malign the image of India.

Police said Disha Ravi, a 21-year-old Bengaluru-based who was arrested on Sunday, Nikita Jacob, a Bombay High Court lawyer against whom the police has issued a warrant, Mo Dhaliwal, a Canadian-born Sikh associated with the pro-Khalistan organisation 'Poetic Justice Foundation' (PJF) and Shantanu, an engineer who runs an NGO, attended a Zoom meeting organised by the PJF in which the course of action for January 26 was decided.

Also Read: Toolkit Designed for Digital Strike Ahead of Jan 26 Violence: Delhi Police on Disha Ravi, Nikita Jacob

Police further stated that the motive was to spread misinformation. During the meeting, the instance of a farmer's death during the Republic Day chaos was also discussed, and it was stated that he died due to bullet injuries. Police had earlier clarified that the farmer had died after his tractor crashed.

Police said, "On February 4, we came across a toolkit on social media. Initial investigation has revealed that it was formed by the PJF and the people associated with it. Whatever happened on January 26 was a copycat execution of the toolkit."

Jacob's house in Mumbai was searched, and several incriminating documents were recovered from it. "Her electronic gadgets were also scanned...The email account provided in the toolkit document belongs to Shantanu. On January 11, Nikita and Shantanu attended a Zoom meeting organised by the PJF in which the course of action for January 26 was decided," the police said.