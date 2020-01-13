Bombay HC Vacates 2012 Stay on Construction of Dam on Kalu River in Thane
A division bench of Justices S C Dharmadhikari and R I Chagla on Monday vacated the stay and said work on the dam can commence after requisite environment clearances are taken.
A file image of Bombay High Court.
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday said work on the construction of a dam on Kalu river in Thane district can resume and vacated a 2012 stay. In March 2012, the high court had stayed work on the dam observing that necessary permissions were not obtained from the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF) by the Maharashtra government.
The bench noted the dam was important as it aims to provide drinking water to Mumbai, Thane and other districts. The court was hearing a petition filed by NGO Shramik Mukti Sanghatana alleging non-compliance with rules and procedure before construction of the dam.
The petitioner claimed the dam would submerge an area of 2,100 hectares, including 1,000 hectares of dense forest.
