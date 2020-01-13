Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Bombay HC Vacates 2012 Stay on Construction of Dam on Kalu River in Thane

A division bench of Justices S C Dharmadhikari and R I Chagla on Monday vacated the stay and said work on the dam can commence after requisite environment clearances are taken.

PTI

Updated:January 13, 2020, 9:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bombay HC Vacates 2012 Stay on Construction of Dam on Kalu River in Thane
A file image of Bombay High Court.

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday said work on the construction of a dam on Kalu river in Thane district can resume and vacated a 2012 stay. In March 2012, the high court had stayed work on the dam observing that necessary permissions were not obtained from the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF) by the Maharashtra government.

A division bench of Justices S C Dharmadhikari and R I Chagla on Monday vacated the stay and said work on the dam can commence after requisite environment clearances are taken.

The bench noted the dam was important as it aims to provide drinking water to Mumbai, Thane and other districts. The court was hearing a petition filed by NGO Shramik Mukti Sanghatana alleging non-compliance with rules and procedure before construction of the dam.

The petitioner claimed the dam would submerge an area of 2,100 hectares, including 1,000 hectares of dense forest.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram