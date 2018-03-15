English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bombay High Court Allows Student to Attend College Wearing Hijab
The student of Sai Homeopathic Medical College informed the court that she never wore burqa and veil when the college submitted that the restriction was only on a burqa.
Bombay High Court. (File photo)
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has granted the plea of a Muslim student, allowing her to wear a hijab, the traditional attire of Muslim women, while attending lectures at a homoeopathy college in Thane.
The student had approached the court with a writ petition, seeking directions to the college and university to either allow her to attend college wearing the hijab or transfer her to another college where she could practice her religious beliefs without any restriction.
The student, through her lawyer, Mihir Desai, claimed that she had not been attending lectures as the college did not permit her to wear the hijab in the college. She was not allowed to sit in exams last year as she did not have requisite attendance.
The petition also sought directions from the court stating no educational institution can be allowed to put such prohibitions on practice of one's religion beliefs.
The student of Sai Homeopathic Medical College informed the court that she never wore burqa and veil when the college submitted that the restriction was only on a burqa.
A division bench of justices R M Savant and Sarang Kotwal was hearing the writ petition.
The petitioner said she only wished to wear the headscarf and a long gown and was willing to an apron over it like other students. The college administration accepted this request.
After hearing the submissions from all parties, the court directed the college and university to allow the student to wear the headscarf and gown and said that the prayer for transfer of college was not required and disposed of the petition.
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
