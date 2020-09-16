Bombay High Court Denies Bail to Gangster Iqbal Mirchi's Aide

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday refused bail to Humayun Merchant, an aide of dead gangster Iqbal Mirchi. Merchant, who has been lodged in Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in October last year, had sought bail citing ill-health.

He had also argued that his arrest and subsequent detention were not in compliance with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. However, Justice Bharati Dangre rejected Merchant'sbail plea.

Detailed order was not available immediately. The ED, while opposing bail, had said that Merchant had helped Mirchi launder money for many years since 2005.

Merchant had also played a crucial role in the deal of three properties in the Worli area of Mumbai, it said. Earlier, the high court had refused bail to Merchant in May this year.