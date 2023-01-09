CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#Joshimath#Budget2023
Home » News » India » ICICI Loan Fraud Case: Bombay HC Grants Bail to Kochhars, CBI Likely to Move SC
1-MIN READ

ICICI Loan Fraud Case: Bombay HC Grants Bail to Kochhars, CBI Likely to Move SC

By: News Desk

Edited By: Revathi Hariharan

News18.com

Last Updated: January 09, 2023, 11:58 IST

Mumbai, India

The probe agency had arrested Kochhars after questioning them briefly (File photo: IANS)

The probe agency had arrested Kochhars after questioning them briefly (File photo: IANS)

The Bombay High Court observed that ICICI CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar's arrest "was not in accordance with the law"

In a massive relief for former ICICI CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar, the Bombay High Court today granted interim bail to the couple, allowing their release from judicial custody. The court also observed that the “arrest was not in accordance with the law."

Sources say CBI is likely to move Supreme Court today challenging the Bombay HC order favouring Chanda kochchar & Deepak Kochchar.

The duo were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on December 23, 2022 in a money laundering case involving a loan from the ICICI bank and the Videocon Group. The group had taken a loan of Rs 3,250 crore from the bank in 2012.

The CBI had also arrested Videocon Group’s Venugopal Dhoot in connection with the same fraud case, days after the Kochhars were arrested.

RELATED NEWS

The Kochhars and Dhoot, as well as the companies Nupower Renewables (NRL), Supreme Energy, Videocon International Electronics Ltd, and Videocon Industries Limited, were all named as accused in the FIR that was filed in 2019 under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The CBI had claimed that ICICI Bank granted credit facilities totaling 3,250 crore to Videocon Group companies promoted by Dhoot in violation of the Banking Regulation Act, RBI guidelines, and the bank’s credit policy.

The FIR also stated that, Dhoot made a 64 crore investment in Nupower Renewables through Supreme Energy Pvt Ltd (SEPL) and transferred SEPL to Pinnacle Energy Trust managed by Deepak Kochhar through a circuitous route between 2010 and 2012.

Following the corruption allegations against Chanda Kochhar, she was fired as the CEO of ICICI Bank in 2019. The enforcement authorities had also claimed that Kochhar had approved ‘high value’ loans to Videocon Industries, in violation of the bank’s lending policies. In exchange, Videocon’s owner reportedly made an investment in Deepak Kochhar’s NuPower Renewables.

The Kochhar couple, Dhoot, and others were charged with money laundering by the Enforcement Directorate in 2019.

According to media reports, Venugopal Dhoot invested Rs 64 crore in Nupower Renewables through Supreme Energy Pvt Ltd (SEPL) and transferred SEPL to Pinnacle Energy Trust managed by Deepak Kochhar via an indirect route, and most of the loans made during Chanda Kochhar’s tenure became non-performing assets, resulting in a Rs 1,730 crore loss to the bank.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. Bombay High Court
  2. cbi
  3. Chanda Kochhar
  4. Deepak Kochhar
  5. icici
  6. ICICI CEO
first published:January 09, 2023, 11:02 IST
last updated:January 09, 2023, 11:58 IST
Read More