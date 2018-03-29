English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bombay HC Recruitment 2018: Apply Online for 8,921 Stenographer, Junior Clerk & Peon Posts
Bombay High Court aims to create a Select/Wait List of eligible candidates for the posts of Stenographer, Junior Clerk and Peon/Hamal to be placed in various district courts that come under its purview.
File photo of Bombay High Court.
Bombay High Court Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 8921 vacancies has begun on the official website of Bombay High Court - bombayhighcourt.nic.in.
BHC aims to create a Select/Wait List of eligible candidates for the posts of Stenographer, Junior Clerk and Peon/Hamal to be placed in various district courts that come under its purview. Candidates interested in applying for the above mentioned positions can follow the instructions below and apply online before 10th April 2018.
How to apply:
Step 1: Visit the official website – http://bombayhighcourt.nic.in
Step 2: Click on Central On-line Recruitment Process
Step 3: Click on 'Apply Online'
Step 4: Register yourself and then login to complete the application process
Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link:
https://bhc.gov.in/bhcrecruitment/
Vacancy Details:
Stenographers – 1013
Junior Clerks – 4738
Peon/Hamal – 3170
Total Vacancies – 8921
Important Dates:
Application Process Begins – 28th March 2018
Application Process Ends – 10th April 2018, 5:30PM
List of Shortlisted Candidates to be Released – 16th April 2018
Tender Printout at District Courts – 21st April to 27th April 2018
Screening Test for Junior Clerks & Peons/Hamal – 6th May 2018
English Dictation Test for Stenographer (L.G.) – 10th June 2018
Download Official Advertisement:
The academic qualification, age-limit and other criterion differ for the above mentioned posts, therefore candidates must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
https://bhc.gov.in/bhcrecruitment/Detailed%20Advertisement%20 (English).pdf
