Bombay HC Recruitment 2018: Apply Online for 8,921 Stenographer, Junior Clerk & Peon Posts

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 8921 vacancies has begun on the official website of Bombay High Court - bombayhighcourt.nic.in.BHC aims to create a Select/Wait List of eligible candidates for the posts of Stenographer, Junior Clerk and Peon/Hamal to be placed in various district courts that come under its purview. Candidates interested in applying for the above mentioned positions can follow the instructions below and apply online before 10th April 2018.Step 1: Visit the official website – http://bombayhighcourt.nic.inStep 2: Click on Central On-line Recruitment ProcessStep 3: Click on 'Apply Online'Step 4: Register yourself and then login to complete the application processStep 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referencehttps://bhc.gov.in/bhcrecruitment/Stenographers – 1013Junior Clerks – 4738Peon/Hamal – 3170Total Vacancies – 8921Application Process Begins – 28th March 2018Application Process Ends – 10th April 2018, 5:30PMList of Shortlisted Candidates to be Released – 16th April 2018Tender Printout at District Courts – 21st April to 27th April 2018Screening Test for Junior Clerks & Peons/Hamal – 6th May 2018English Dictation Test for Stenographer (L.G.) – 10th June 2018The academic qualification, age-limit and other criterion differ for the above mentioned posts, therefore candidates must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:https://bhc.gov.in/bhcrecruitment/Detailed%20Advertisement%20 (English).pdf