Bombay High Court Says Legal Notices Received on WhatsApp Valid
According to Bombay High Court’s ruling on Friday, legal notices sent, received and opened via online messaging application WhatsApp will serve as valid evidence in court.
Mumbai: According to Bombay High Court’s ruling on Friday, legal notices sent, received and opened via online messaging application WhatsApp will serve as valid evidence in court.
The observation came as Justice Gautam Patel was hearing a case filed by SBI Cards and Payments Services Pvt Ltd. The execution application was filed against Rohit Jadhav, a Bombay resident, for evading service of notice.
On June 8, Rohit was served a notice by an authorised officer in a portable document format (PDF) over WhatsApp. The notice included the next date of hearing. This method was resorted to after Rohit evaded calls and refused to meet the SBI officers.
"For the purposes of service of notice under Order XXI Rule 22 of the Code of Civil Procedure, I will accept this,” said Justice Gautam Patel, who was hearing the case. “Not only was the message and its attachment delivered to the respondent's number, but both were also opened," he added.
The court has asked for Rohit’s residential address on the next hearing day so that a warrant can be issued if necessary.
Edited by: Rupsha Bhadra
