Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Bombay HC Tells NIA Court to Conclude Malegaon Blast Trial Quickly as Accused Decries 'Slow Pace of Trial'

Six persons were killed and a hundred others injured when a bomb attached to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a communally-sensitive town in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008.

PTI

Updated:August 29, 2019, 6:53 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bombay HC Tells NIA Court to Conclude Malegaon Blast Trial Quickly as Accused Decries 'Slow Pace of Trial'
Image for representation. (Image source: Freeimages.com)
Loading...

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court told a special NIA court here on Thursday to conclude the trial in the September, 2008 Malegaon blast case, in which BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur is a prime accused, expeditiously.

Neither the prosecution nor the accused should try and delay the trial, the judges said.

A division bench headed by Justice Ranjit More was hearing a petition filed by Sameer Kulkarni, one of the accused, claiming that the trial was proceeding at a snail's pace as the prosecution summoned only one witness every day.

"If that witness is unable to attend, the whole day is wasted. Even the accused keep filing some or the other application, which leads to adjournments," Kulkarni said.

Sandesh Patil, the lawyer for the National Investigation Agency (NIA), informed the court that so far, 128 prosecution witnesses had deposed, while 369 more were yet to testify.

The court, after hearing the brief arguments, directed the special court to conclude the trial as expeditiously as possible.

"We also do not want anyone, including the prosecution and the accused, to make any attempt to delay the trial proceedings," the court said, disposing of the petition.

Six persons were killed and a hundred others injured when a bomb attached to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a communally-sensitive town in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008.

Thakur, Lt Col Prasad Purohit and the other accused in the case have been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code, among other laws.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram